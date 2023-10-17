Police are asking the public for help in their search for a missing 12-year-old girl who disappeared in Santa Ana Monday night.

Investigators say Janelle Flores-Avila was last known to be in the area of Pine Street and Halliday Street around 10 p.m.

Janelle, who is local to the Tustin area, was last seen wearing a black shirt, khaki pants and carrying a red backpack, the police department posted on its Facebook page.

No further details about her disappearance were given in the post.

Anyone with information about Janelle’s disappearance or her whereabouts was asked to contact the Tustin Police Department at 714-573-3200.