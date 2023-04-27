Alicia Alfaro, 15, in a photo from the La Habra Police Department.

Police are searching for a missing girl who disappeared in Orange County on Wednesday.

The teen was identified as 15-year-old Alicia Alfaro by the La Habra Police Department.

Alfaro was last seen on the 800 block of West Lambert Road around 10 p.m., according to police.

She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall with short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a “Purple Rain” graphic on it.

No further details were released on the conditions surrounding her disappearance.

Alicia Alfaro, 15, in a photo from the La Habra Police Department.

Anyone who may have contacted Alfaro or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the La Habra Police Department at 562-383-4300.