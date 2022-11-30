Police are searching for a teenage girl who disappeared in Manhattan Beach Tuesday afternoon.

The missing girl, 13-year-old Brianna Lopez, was last seen walking away from her home near the 1600 block of Artesia Blvd. around 3:30 p.m.

Missing teen Brianna Lopez in a photo provided by Manhattan Beach police.

Lopez is described as a Hispanic female standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds.

She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black v-neck sweater, khaki camouflage pants and white tennis shoes.

Anyone who has seen Lopez or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the Manhattan Beach Police Department at 310-802-5171.