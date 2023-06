Guadalupe Merino, 10, in an undated photo from the Santa Ana Police Department.

A missing girl who had disappeared in Santa Ana Saturday night was found safe.

The child, Guadalupe Merino, 10, was headed to a local convenience store around 7 p.m., according to Santa Ana police.

At the time, she was last spotted with a male subject near the 800 block of South Bristol Street.

Police located Merino on Saturday night and returned her home safely.

“We would like to thank everyone for their assistance,” authorities said.

No further details surrounding her discovery were released.