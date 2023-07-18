Colin Brian Walker seen in a personal photo and on security camera the morning he was last seen. (South Pasadena Police Department)

South Pasadena police are searching for a missing man who was last seen near a Monrovia trailhead on Saturday.

The man was identified as Colin Brian Walker, 53.

Walker is an avid hiker whose vehicle was found parked in the 900 block of Ridgeside near a trailhead, police said.

Surveillance video from a nearby resident captured Walker heading toward the trailhead on Saturday around 6:23 a.m.

Since that day, Walker has not been seen or heard from, police said. He was reported missing two days later on Monday.

Walker was last seen wearing a gray shirt, dark-colored shorts, brown boots with gray socks, and a brown hat. He was carrying a large green backpack and hiking sticks.

Colin Brian Walker seen in a personal photo and on security camera the morning he was last seen. (South Pasadena Police Department)

Anyone who may recognize Walker or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call South Pasadena police at 626-403-7297.