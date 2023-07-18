South Pasadena police are searching for a missing man who was last seen near a Monrovia trailhead on Saturday.
The man was identified as Colin Brian Walker, 53.
Walker is an avid hiker whose vehicle was found parked in the 900 block of Ridgeside near a trailhead, police said.
Surveillance video from a nearby resident captured Walker heading toward the trailhead on Saturday around 6:23 a.m.
Since that day, Walker has not been seen or heard from, police said. He was reported missing two days later on Monday.
Walker was last seen wearing a gray shirt, dark-colored shorts, brown boots with gray socks, and a brown hat. He was carrying a large green backpack and hiking sticks.
Anyone who may recognize Walker or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call South Pasadena police at 626-403-7297.