Gabriela Lopez and Eddie Bernal, Jr. in a photo from the Long Beach Police Department.

Police are searching for two missing at-risk children who were last seen in Long Beach on Friday.

The children were identified as Gabriela Lopez, 13, and Eddie Bernal Jr., 11, by the Long Beach Police Department.

The children were last spotted on the 4000 block of East 10th Street around 11 a.m. Police said they are runaways.

Their destination remains unknown. They fled on foot and do not have cell phones or tracking devices on them. It’s also unknown how much cash they may be carrying.

Both children have run away in the past, police said.

Lopez is described as a Hispanic female standing 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray crop top, blue sweatpants, white Adidas sneakers and a red backpack

Bernal is described as a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt, dark blue sweatpants with side pockets, and red or black Jordans.

Anyone with information about the children’s whereabouts is asked to call the LBPD Missing Persons Detail at 562-570-7246 or police dispatch at 562-435-6711. Anonymous tips can be submitted to “LA Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.