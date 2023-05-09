Mitchell Giovanni, 25, in a photo from the Fontana Police Department.

Police are searching for a missing man with autism who disappeared in Fontana on Monday.

Fontana police said Mitchell Giovanni, 25, left his home sometime between 7 p.m. on Monday and 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Giovanni is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

He does not know his phone number or home address, authorities said.

Mitchell Giovanni, 25, in a photo from the Fontana Police Department.

No further details were released in this case.

Anyone who has seen Giovanni or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Fontana Police Department at 909-350-7700.