Rachel Castillo in a photo provided by the Simi Valley Police Department.

Police are searching for a missing mother after a “significant amount of blood” was found in her Simi Valley home on Thursday night.

The missing woman, Rachel Castillo, 25, was reported missing by family members after she was nowhere to be found at her residence.

Officers also found her wallet and keys at home, according to Simi Valley Police.

Castillo is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 105 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. It’s unknown what clothing she was wearing when she disappeared.

She is the mother of two children.

Police say Castillo is described as an at-risk person given the circumstances of her disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Simi Valley Police Department at 805-583-6950.