Milton Eduardo Kingsli Nunez Jr., 18, in a 2023 photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Police are searching for an at-risk teen who disappeared in Castaic on April 3.

The teenager was identified as Milton Eduardo Kingsli Nunez Jr., 18, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

He was last spotted on the 9600 block of Hunstock Street around noontime, deputies said.

Nunez is described as a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with curly brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. He has freckles on his cheeks and scars on his hands.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, jeans, and black shoes.

Loved ones said Nunez has made suicidal statements and they are concerned for his well-being.

Milton Eduardo Kingsli Nunez Jr., 18, in a 2023 photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call LASD’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.