Police search for more possible victims of man accused of sexually assaulting juveniles in L.A. area

Princeton Bloome is seen in a pair of photos provided by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police are searching for any additional victims of a man investigators said would pose as a 17-year-old so he could sexually assault juveniles in the Los Angeles area.

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Princeton Bloome, would use false identities and made up stories to form an online relationship with his victims before meeting them in person and assaulting them, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release Tuesday.

In 2018, police said Bloome met a 13-year-old child online and lured the victim to a location in the Topanga area, where the sexual assault occurred. Bloome met the victim several more times over a one-month period and threatened to harm the victim and the victim’s family if the meetings stopped, according to police.

In January, Bloome allegedly assaulted another 13-year-old, this time in the North Hollywood area. Investigators said Bloome also threatened to harm this victim and the victim’s family.

A third case involved a 16-year-old victim Bloome sexually assaulted in the West Los Angeles area in May, the Police Department stated.

No further details were given about the assault cases.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and have asked the public to come forward with further information.

Anyone who believes they were victimized by Bloome was asked to call the Police Department at 818-754-8435. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477.