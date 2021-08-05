Police search for more victims of suspected carjacker in Covina

Police released this image in connection with a carjacking that occurred in Covina on Aug. 4, 2021. (Covina Police Department)

Police are looking for more possible victims of a carjacking suspect who apparently tried to steal at least one other vehicle before successfully getting into his victim’s car and crashing in Covina Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a carjacking in progress call near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Puente Street about 10:15 p.m., according to a Covina Police Department news release.

The Police Department released an image of the victim’s wrecked vehicle and identified the suspect as Anthony Michael Zamora.

Zamora, a 43-year-old resident of Duarte, was arrested.

Witnesses told investigators that Zamora had earlier tried to carjack at least one other vehicle in the area of Grande Avenue and Fairway Lane.

The victim in that incident left the scene and has not been identified.

At one point, witnesses said Zamora was acting erratically and jumping on the hoods of passing vehicles.

Investigators believe several attempted carjackings occurred on Grand Avenue between Fairway Lane and Puente Street.

Police ask that you contact detectives at 626-384-5622 if you or someone you know was the victim of an attempted carjacking on Grand Avenue in Covina. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.