1 in Custody Following Police Search for Attempted Murder Suspect in Panorama City

Police surrounded an apartment complex in search of an attempted murder suspect who led them on a pursuit before fleeing into a Panorama City neighborhood Monday night, authorities said.

The incident began with a short vehicle pursuit about 8:35 p.m., which lasted about a minute before the suspect ran from the car at Chase Street and Willis Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Rosario Cervantes said.

Footage from Sky5 showed heavily armed officers searching the area on the ground as a helicopter spotlight illuminated rooftops.

Video from the scene later showed a person taken into custody sitting in the back of a police car.

Authorities initially identified the the pursuit driver as a possible murder suspect. An official later stated the person was wanted on suspicion of attempted murder following an incident in Mission Hills.

KTLA's Matt Phillips contributed to this report.

