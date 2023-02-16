Officers in the San Fernando Valley set up a perimeter Thursday afternoon to try to capture a murder suspect who fled after a brief pursuit.

The chase began around 2:30 p.m. in Arleta when officers with the Los Angeles Police Department tried to stop a white SUV carrying several people, including a suspect wanted for a homicide, according to Sky5 reporter Gil Leyvas.

The vehicle sped away, leading officers on a chase that ended at Elwood Street and Radford Avenue in Sun Valley where the SUV stopped, and the murder suspect jumped out of the backseat and ran away.

Three other people, including the driver of the SUV and a person in a wheelchair, were arrested at the scene, Leyvas reports. A child was taken into protective custody.

Police established a perimeter in the residential neighborhood to locate the suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTLA for updates.