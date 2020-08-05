Police search for other potential victims after Anaheim woman’s body found in crashed truck

Jessie Villesca, left, and Abdulaziz Munther Alubidy, right, are seen in photos released by Anaheim police.

Police are are investigating whether there are any other victims connected to a man found with a dead woman in the back of his pickup at the scene of a Southern California car crash.

The body of 56-year-old Jessie Villesca was discovered after the truck crashed into another vehicle at an intersection in San Diego County, according to the Anaheim Police Department. Investigators suspect the woman died earlier the same day and was the victim of a homicide

The pickup’s owner, 30-year-old Abdulaziz Munther Alubidy, was arrested on suspicion of murder, police said.

Because they’re looking for other potential victims, investigators aren’t saying how or exactly where they believe the woman was killed.