Police are searching for a suspect wanted for the smash-and-grab burglary of a Macy’s store in Simi Valley on Wednesday night.

Simi Valley Police responded to reports of a burglary at the Simi Town Center Mall around 6:30 p.m.

Police say a male suspect was seen smashing jewelry display cases inside a Macy’s department store with a pick-axe-style hammer.

After a brief confrontation with bystanders, the suspect fled the store on foot. He was carrying a dark-colored duffle bag while running through the mall and exiting towards a nearby apartment complex.

He was last seen hopping a fence to enter the apartment complex on the 1500 block of Jefferson Way, police said.

The suspect is described as a possible Hispanic male around 20-30 years old. He stands around 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark-colored pants or jeans, a dark-colored face mask and dark-colored shoes with white stripes.

Anyone who witnessed the burglary or has information or cell phone footage of the incident is asked to call the Simi Valley Police Department at 805-583-6950.