Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl who disappeared after walking home in South Gate.
The girl, Edelyne Mariah Madrigal, 11, was last seen on Sept. 27 while walking home from a South Gate school.
Her family has not heard from her since that day and says she does not have a cell phone.
Madrigal is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to South Gate Police.
She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans with black sneakers.
Anyone who may have seen her or has any information is asked to call the South Gate Police Department at 323-563-5436 and reference case DR# 22-09282.