Edelyne Mariah Madrigal in a photo provided by the South Gate Police Department.

Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl who disappeared after walking home in South Gate.

The girl, Edelyne Mariah Madrigal, 11, was last seen on Sept. 27 while walking home from a South Gate school.

Her family has not heard from her since that day and says she does not have a cell phone.

Madrigal is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to South Gate Police.

She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans with black sneakers.

Anyone who may have seen her or has any information is asked to call the South Gate Police Department at 323-563-5436 and reference case DR# 22-09282.