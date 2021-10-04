Police search for South L.A. homicide suspect who allegedly carjacked another person in Bell

Jesse Medrano is seen in a photo release by LAPD on Oct. 4, 2021.

Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly fatally shot a 61-year old man in South Los Angeles and carjacked another person in Bell over the weekend.

The incident began about 10:30 a.m. Sunday when the Los Angeles Police Department received a call about a shooting in the 400 block of East 92nd Street in the Green Meadows neighborhood.

Police said the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Jesse Medrano, was involved in a dispute with family members when he allegedly fatally shot Ruben Marrufo and critically injured two other family members.

Medrano drove off in a vehicle that was later abandoned in Bell. He then allegedly carjacked a person and has not been apprehended, police said.

No further details about the homicide or carjacking have been released.

A vehicle Jesse Medrano was last seen in is shown in a photo released by the LAPD on Oct. 4, 2021.

Medrano is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. He is bald, has brown eyes and a photo released by LAPD shows he has a tattoo on his neck and several on his face.

Medrano was last seen in a 1999 Toyota Sienna with a California license plate.

He is being described as armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Medrano shouldn’t contact him or try to apprehend him, but instead call police.

Anyone with additional information about the suspect or his whereabouts should call LAPD’s south bureau homicide Detective McCoy or Officer Zaragoza at 323-786-5111.