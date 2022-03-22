The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted in connection with a deadly unprovoked shooting at a Mission Hills gentleman’s club earlier this month.

The shooting happened March 7 around 2 a.m. at a club on the 8300 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard, police said.

Arriving officers found 20-year-old Gabriel Isiguzo who had just been shot. Isiguzo was taken to the hospital by paramedics but later died from his injuries.

The LAPD Valley bureau homicide unit took over the investigation and identified 38-year-old Savin Seng as the suspected shooter at the gentleman’s club.

Seng is 5 feet 8 inches and weighs about 160 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

The motive for the shooting is unclear, but detectives said the shooting was unprovoked.

Anyone with information about the shooting or Seng’s whereabouts is urged to call LAPD Detective Gutierrez at 818-374-9550. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at lacrimestoppers.org.