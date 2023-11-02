San Fernando police and the FBI are searching for the person who committed an armed bank robbery Tuesday morning.

The robbery happened around 10:15 a.m. at a Chase Bank branch on the 400 block of South Brand Boulevard in San Fernando.

Police responded to the scene amid reports that the suspect was armed and still inside the bank, but they then determined he had already fled prior to their arrival.

No injuries were reported, and bank officials are currently working to determine exactly how much cash was handed over during the robbery.

A Chase Bank in San Fernando was robbed on Oct. 31, 2023 (San Fernando Police Department)

The suspect has been described as a man with a medium complexion, standing about 6 feet tall and driving a white four-door sedan, possibly a Ford Fusion.

He’s believed to also be connected to another bank robbery that was committed in the San Fernando Valley earlier that morning at an undisclosed location.

The San Fernando Police Department says it’s been in contact with the FBI and the Los Angeles Police Department in hopes of identifying and apprehending the person responsible for these bank robberies.

Anyone with information about this particular robbery is urged to contact SFPD Detective Delgado at 818-898-1258.