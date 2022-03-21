Authorities searched for the gunman who shot and wounded a woman outside of a Sprouts Farmers Market in Fairfax Monday evening.

It happened near the intersection of North La Brea and Willoughby avenues around 7:30 p.m.

Responding officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound to the face, LAPD officials said.

The woman was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Her condition is unclear at this time.

The motive of the shooting is under investigation. Police said it’s unclear if the shooting was the result of a robbery or if the shooter knew the victim.

One person was detained at the scene but a search for additional suspects continued through the better part of the night.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Los Angeles Police Department at 1-877-527-3247.