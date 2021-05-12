Police search for suspected peeper in Montclair

Police are in search of a man who was seen in a Montclair neighborhood peeping into a home and allegedly making suggestive comments to a child Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 12:50 p.m. when Raylene Atilano says she was changing her 2-year-old’s diaper and noticed the man looking in through her window, startling her.

Atilano’s brother went outside to confront the man.

Meanwhile, the suspect walked across the street where a 9-year-old was walking, according to a report from the Montclair Police Department.

The man had his shirt off and was making flirtatious movements, waving his shirt above his head and telling the girl to go with him to his home, the report said.

Several witnesses saw what was happening, including the child’s parent who was able to get a photo of the man.

“I’m upset, I’m very angry,” Atilano said, “I don’t want any little girl to ever go through that and I just want everybody to keep their kids safe.”

He is described as a Hispanic male, about 6 feet tall, 250 pounds with short black hair. He was seen wearing a yellow Lakers shirt with blue jeans, dark colored tennis shoes and a dark colored necklace, the police report said.

The father of one of the young witnesses “assaulted” the man, causing him to flee the scene, the department said.

Police searched the area but were not able to find the man.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Montclair Police Department at 909-621-4771. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME. Anyone who is able to provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the crime may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.