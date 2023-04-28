Alejandro Xavier Ramirez, 17, in a photo from the Irvine Police Department.

Police are searching for a teenage boy who went missing in Irvine on Thursday morning.

The missing teen, 17-year-old Alejandro Xavier Ramirez, was last seen leaving Northwood High School around 8 a.m., according to Irvine police.

At around 4:11 p.m., he was possibly seen in Baldwin Park near Ramona Boulevard and Baldwin Park Boulevard.

Ramirez is described as a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing all-black clothing, a black Yankees hat and black Nike shoes. He is likely carrying a black Jansport backpack with brown leather trim.

Anyone who may have spotted Ramirez or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Irvine Police Department at 949-724-7200.