Police are searching for a trio of thieves who ransacked a CVS store in Los Angeles County.

The burglary happened at a CVS store in La Verne located at 1479 Foothill Boulevard on Nov. 21, according to La Verne Police.

The women entered the shop and began taking items from store shelves while placing them into a large reusable tote bag, police said.

After burglarizing the store, the women exited and drove away in a white-colored, four-door sedan, officers said.

The thieves’ images were captured by a surveillance camera as they ransacked the business.

A trio of thieves caught on surveillance camera on Nov. 21, 2022. (La Verne Police

The first suspect is described as a Black female around 25 years old, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. She was last seen wearing an orange-colored hoodie with graphics, light-colored pants and black sneakers. She was sporting an orange-colored bandana with black polka dots and a green braid.

The second suspect is described as a Black female around 25 years old, standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. She was last seen wearing a matching white and brown sweatsuit, a black and white bandana and multicolored Croc-style shoes.

The third suspect is described as a Black female around 25 years old, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, jeans, and light-colored Croc-style shoes. She has brown shoulder-length hair, police said.

Anyone who recognizes these women or has information is asked to call Detective Gonzalez at 909-596-1913 or email jgonzalez@lvpd.org.