The suspect, Samantha Hernandez, 25, and Elias Cruz, 3, in photos from the Riverside Police Department.

Police are searching for a woman who allegedly abducted a toddler in Riverside on Saturday.

The suspect is identified as Samantha Hernandez, 25, by the Riverside Police Department.

The child is Elias Cruz, a 3-year-old boy, police said. Hernandez is also the boy’s mother.

Police say the woman, who does not have custody of the boy, took him without consent in the Arlanza neighborhood around 12:30 p.m.

Hernandez and the child were last seen walking near Lake Street and Randolph Street, authorities said. She may be headed to the Santa Ana River bottom area as she is believed to be homeless.

What Elias Cruz, 3, was last seen wearing in a photo from the Riverside Police Department.

The suspect, Samantha Hernandez, 25, in a photo from the Riverside Police Department.

Elias Cruz, 3, in a photo from the Riverside Police Department.

The mother is described as a Hispanic woman standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. She has red hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans.

The child is described as a Hispanic boy standing 3 feet tall and weighing 45 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing an orange shirt, camouflage pants and a green beanie cap.

Anyone who has seen Hernandez with her son or knows of their whereabouts is asked to call the Public Safety Communications Center at 951-354-2007 and reference report number 230003408. If the suspect is seen outside of Riverside, contact your local law enforcement agency.