The Los Angeles Police Department searched the home of two more city employees in connection with the investigation into leaked audio recordings that led to resignations and turmoil at Los Angeles City Hall.

According to the Los Angeles Times, authorities in Eagle Rock searched the Home of Santos Leon and Karla Vasquez, seizing computers from their property.

Both Leon and Vasquez, who are married, worked for the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor when the recordings were made. Neither has been publicly named a suspect in the case.

The four Los Angeles City officials heard in the leaked recording are Nury Martinez, Ron Herrera, Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León. Martinez and Herrera have since resigned from their positions. (KTLA)

The leaked recordings led to the resignations of then-Council President Nury Martinez and then-President of the L.A. County Labor Federation Ron Herrera.

In the leaked audio, Martinez was heard making racist remarks.

It is illegal to record conversations without a person’s consent in the state of California.