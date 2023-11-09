Police are searching for a woman who disappeared in Harbor City last week.

Jaichana McCoy, 20, was last seen on Nov. 2 at her home on the 1600 block of 255th Street at around 9:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Loved ones said she left the residence on foot after an argument with her family. McCoy is “diagnosed with an intellectual disability and her family is concerned for her safety,” police said.

She is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing around 290 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a cream-colored hoodie, black sweatpants and yellow Crocs shoes. She may also be carrying a maroon duffle bag.

She is known to frequent a library located on the 24000 block of Western Avenue.

Jaichana McCoy, 20, seen in photos from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Anyone who has seen McCoy or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Officer Hendrickson at 213-996-1800. The public can also call the LAPD at 1-877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.