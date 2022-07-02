The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man who hit a pedestrian with his vehicle and then fled the scene early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 2:20 a.m. near the intersection of Pico Boulevard and Wilton Place in Arlington Heights.

According to the LAPD, a white Nissan sedan struck a woman who was crossing the street at the intersection. The sedan stopped and the driver got out of the vehicle momentarily, but then got back into his car and drove off.

The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run crash is urged to contact the LAPD West Traffic Division at 213-473-0234. You can also submit an anonymous tip online through lacrimestopper.org.

The Police Department said anyone involved in a traffic collision is required to pull over as soon as it is safe to do so, contact emergency services and remain at the scene to identify themselves. Failure to do so can result in criminal charges and hefty fines.

Since 2015, the city of Los Angeles has had a reward program for information related to hit-and-run collisions. Community members who provide information that leads to the arrest in deadly crashes like this one could be eligible for a reward of up to $50,000.