Police searching for 2 people who fled from stolen vehicle that crashed into another car in Garden Grove

Police are searching for two people who ran from a stolen vehicle that had crashed into another car in Garden Grove Friday morning, officials said.

The stolen car, a gold Toyota taken from Anaheim, was northbound on Magnolia Street when the driver blew through a red light and crashed into a white Chevrolet Suburban near Stanford Avenue, Garden Grove Police Department officials said.

After the collision, three people were seen fleeing the area.

Police found one of them, a 23-year-old woman, in a nearby residential neighborhood. She was badly hurt, suffering from serious head injuries she sustained in the crash, police said.

The other two who ran from the car, described only as being male, still hadn’t been found as of Friday night.

The injured woman was taken to UCI Medical Center. Her condition was unknown Saturday morning.

The driver of the Chevrolet Suburban sustained minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital.

The case remains under investigation, and police were working to determine the identities of the two suspects.

Any witnesses that may have seen the collision are asked to call Garden Grove Police Department traffic investigator Paul Ashby at 714-741-5823.