Officers with the Los Angeles Department were searching for three suspects believed to be involved in a shooting in Santa Monica and, later, a carjacking that ended with a crash in Venice Tuesday evening.
The incident unfolded just before 8:30 p.m. when Santa Monica police responded to reports of a shooting at Main Street and Bicknell Avenue.
At the scene, authorities found shell casings on the ground and a bullet hole in the victim’s vehicle. Fortunately, there were no injuries as a result of the shooting, police said.
While details are limited, police say the suspects, at some point, carjacked a dark gray Jeep Patriot and crashed the vehicle near the intersection of Rose Avenue and Main Street before fleeing the area on foot.
Aerial footage from Sky5 showed a police perimeter set up near the crash site while officers searched the area for the three men.
The suspects were described as Hispanic males, one who is short in stature, wearing a mask and carrying a semi-automatic handgun, another with a medium build, approximately 5 foot 10 inches tall, wearing a mask and dark clothing and a third with no further description provided.
It is currently unclear if the Jeep Patriot belonged to the victim in Santa Monica.
No additional details were provided.