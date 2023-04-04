Officers with the Los Angeles Department were searching for three suspects believed to be involved in a shooting in Santa Monica and, later, a carjacking that ended with a crash in Venice Tuesday evening.

The incident unfolded just before 8:30 p.m. when Santa Monica police responded to reports of a shooting at Main Street and Bicknell Avenue.

At the scene, authorities found shell casings on the ground and a bullet hole in the victim’s vehicle. Fortunately, there were no injuries as a result of the shooting, police said.

While details are limited, police say the suspects, at some point, carjacked a dark gray Jeep Patriot and crashed the vehicle near the intersection of Rose Avenue and Main Street before fleeing the area on foot.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed a police perimeter set up near the crash site while officers searched the area for the three men.

Authorities with LAPD set up a perimeter in Venice while searching for three armed carjacking suspects on April 4, 2023. (KTLA)

The suspects were described as Hispanic males, one who is short in stature, wearing a mask and carrying a semi-automatic handgun, another with a medium build, approximately 5 foot 10 inches tall, wearing a mask and dark clothing and a third with no further description provided.

It is currently unclear if the Jeep Patriot belonged to the victim in Santa Monica.

No additional details were provided.