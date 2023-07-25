Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department along with family members of a 33-year-old attorney missing out of downtown L.A. are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Aaron Murphy Davidson, a graduate of Chapman University, Fowler School of Law in Orange, and an active member of the California Bar, was last seen on July 6 at a residence in the 200 block of South Grand Avenue downtown.

The 33-year-old is described as a white male with brown hair and eyes, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds.

“His family is concerned for his safety, or that he may be hospitalized and unidentified,” LAPD said in the missing person’s bulletin.

Attorney Aaron Davidson, 33, was last seen on July 6 in downtown Los Angeles. (LAPD)

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact LAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be made to 877-LAPD-24-7.

Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.