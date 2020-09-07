LAPD searching for 6-year-old believed to be abducted by his dad from Central L.A.

Chance Dorsett and his dad Rodney Dorsett Jr. are seen in undated photos provided by the LAPD.

Police on Monday are asking for the public’s help finding a 6-year-old boy believed to have been abducted by his biological father from Central Los Angeles.

The father, Rodney Dorsett Jr., had met up with his son Chance Dorsett around 4 p.m. Sunday at a market in the area of Redondo and Washington boulevards in the Mid-City neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The child’s grandfather, who has full custody, had allowed Dorsett Jr. to spend time with his son. But when hours went by and the boy was not returned, the grandfather tried to call Dorsett Jr. numerous times but he wouldn’t pick up, police said.

“Mr. Dorsett Sr. worried and concerned for Chance, contacted the Los Angeles Police Department for assistance in locating him,” LAPD said.

Dorsett Jr. is believed to be traveling by bus and police suspect he may be heading towards Texas because he has family there.

The child is described as being Black, with brown eyes, black hair, weighing about 90 pounds and standing 5 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a navy-blue shirt with tan polka dots and tan shorts.

The dad is described as being Black, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call LAPD at 213-473-0467 or 213-922-8205.