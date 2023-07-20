Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department are searching for a suspect reportedly involved in a shooting Thursday in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles that may have injured at least one person.

Police responded to the area of Hill Street and Adams Boulevard after calls about a shooting near a liquor store came in at around 4:42 p.m.

Aerial footage from Sky5 confirmed that medical personnel with the Los Angeles Fire Department were outside the liquor store, with reporter Gil Leyvas saying the shooting victim had been transported to a nearby hospital.

LAFD personnel on the scene of an alleged shooting in South L.A. that may have injured one person on July 20, 2023. (KTLA)

The shooting suspect is described only as a Hispanic male who may be inside an apartment building near 25th Street and Hills Street, about a block away from where the alleged shooting occurred.

No further details were provided.

This is a developing story. Please stay with KTLA for additional details.