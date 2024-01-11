Police searching for attempted kidnapping suspect

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect involved in an alleged attempted kidnapping earlier this month in the city of Riverside.

Officers with the Riverside Police Department responded to the Core at Sycamore Highlands Apartments, located at 5946 Sycamore Canyon Boulevard on Jan. 4 regarding the attempted kidnapping.

Authorities said that an adult female victim reported being grabbed from behind by a male suspect. She only managed to escape when another person intervened, according to a new release from RPD.

A unidentified man that authorities allege attempted to kidnap an adult female in the city of Riverside on Jan. 4, 2024. (RPD)

The attempted kidnapping suspect was only described as a Black male adult between the ages of 30-40 years old, about 5 foot 6 inches tall with a medium build.

Authorities released surveillance footage of the suspect walking through the apartment complex’s roundabout in hopes that someone may be able to identify him.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with additional information is urged to contact Riverside Police Department Det. William McGuigan at 951-353-7103 or at WMcGuigan@RiversideCA.gov or Det. Mike Smith at 951-826-8728 or at MikeSmith@RiversideCA.gov.

Anonymous tips can be emailed to the department at RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov.