Police in Pasadena are searching for a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident Wednesday night, authorities confirmed to KTLA.

The violent two vehicle collision happened at around 9:15 p.m. near the intersection of North Raymond Avenue and East Penn Street.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and another was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

Damage sustained to a vehicle during a fatal hit-and-run in Pasadena on Oct. 18, 2023. (RMG News)

First responders on the scene in Pasadena after a fatal hit-and-run on Oct. 18, 2023. (RMG News)

It is unclear what led to the collision, but video taken at the scene shows extreme damage to the passenger side of one of the vehicles with both the front and back doors sheared off. A second vehicle shows front end damage.

According to Pasadena PD, both vehicles remained at the scene, but the driver of the second vehicle fled the area on foot.

No further details were provided.