Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Porter Ranch earlier this week.

The incident occurred May 7, just before 1 a.m., near the intersection of Braemore Road and Bowmore Avenue, an LAPD news release stated.

Authorities say the driver of a dark-colored vehicle was traveling eastbound on Baremore when they collided with a pedestrian who was sitting in the roadway. The driver continued traveling eastbound, failing to stop, identify themselves or attempt to render aid after the pedestrian sustained severe injuries from the collision.

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene took the victim, described only as a Hispanic male in his 20s, to the hospital. The man died at the hospital a day later.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact LAPD’s Valley Traffic Division Officer Reyes at 818-644-8114 or Det. Ortega at 818-644-8035. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.

“Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves. The public is also reminded that as pedestrians, they should exercise caution when crossing streets, obey traffic lights, cross within marked crosswalks, and obey the rules of the road,” the release stated.

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered to anyone that provides information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension and conviction.