Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a hit-and-run driver in Pacoima who struck and killed a man in his 50s on Tuesday.

The fatal collision occurred at around 11:20 p.m. as a dark-colored sedan traveling eastbound on Paxton Street, just east of Glenoaks Boulevard, collided with the man in the roadway.

Surveillance footage of the incident shows the sedan continuing eastbound on Paxton Street, failing to stop, attempt to render aid or identify themselves.

Medical personnel with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and took the man to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities are searching for the driver of a dark-colored sedan that struck and killed a pedestrian in his 50s in Pacoima on Aug. 1, 2023. (LAPD)

Authorities with the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office have yet to identify the man.

Anyone with information about this incident or who was in the area of Paxton Street and Glenoaks Boulevard around 11:20 p.m. and observed the collision is urged to contact LAPD’s Valley Traffic Division Officer Freeman at 818-644-8115 or Det. Ortega at 818-644-8035. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to citizens that provide information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect.

“Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves,” an LAPD news release stated. “The public is also reminded that as pedestrians, they should exercise caution when crossing streets, obey traffic lights, cross within marked crosswalks, and obey the rules of the road.”