Police are looking for a woman who caused a crash in downtown Los Angeles and then walked away from the scene (Los Angeles Police Department)

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find the driver of a vehicle who caused a crash in downtown Los Angeles and then walked away from the scene, leaving her own vehicle behind.

The crash happened on Oct. 7 around 6:45 a.m. on Olympic Boulevard.

Video shared by the Police Department showed a black 2018 Cadillac XTS make an abrupt left turn without yielding to oncoming traffic. The vehicle is then slammed into by a tan minivan.

The driver of the Cadillac got out of the car, made no effort to help or exchange information, and then walked away from the scene on foot, police said.

Both the Cadillac and the minivan were left at the scene. The driver of the van suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Investigators are looking for the driver who is described as a Black woman with black hair and a “possible 4-foot long ponytail extension” and “long false eyelashes.” She is believed to be about 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds.

The owner of the Cadillac has been interviewed by police but is not cooperating with the investigation, police said.

A full video of the crash can be found on the LAPD Central Traffic Division’s YouTube page.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver, is urged to contact Central Traffic Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713.

Anonymous tips can be submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.