Police searching for gunman who opened fire on Redlands fire truck

A gunman opened fire on a Redlands fire truck and pierced its windshield early Thursday, prompting a police investigation, officials reported.

The shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. as firefighters were responding to a medical call in the 1500 block of Lassen Street, the Redlands Police Department said in a news release.

At the time of the shooting there were no firefighters inside the truck, they were inside of a home rendering aid, Police Commander Stephen Crane told KTLA.

“An unknown suspect fired one round at the front windshield of the fire truck,” Crane said. “No firemen were inside the truck at the time of the shooting, and no injuries have been reported.”

The gunman had not yet been found Thursday morning.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Redlands Police Dispatch at 909-798-7681, extension 1.