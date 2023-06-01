Police are searching for a man wanted for the unsolved murder of a woman in Inglewood.
On Nov. 6, 2020, Inglewood Police responded to the 200 block of Nutwood Street around 11:39 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, the victim, Jodeci Daniels, was found fatally shot.
The suspect is described as a Black man between 30-40 years old, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 200-225 pounds. He has a light complexion and a beard, police said.
He was last seen leaving the crime scene headed southbound on La Brea Avenue.
His vehicle is described as a possibly older model gray, silver or white Mercedes Benz S500 sedan with tinted windows and chrome rims.
Authorities have released photos and a sketch of the suspect and his vehicle.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Inglewood Police at 310-412-5240. Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.