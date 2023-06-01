Police are searching for a man wanted for the unsolved murder of a woman in Inglewood.

On Nov. 6, 2020, Inglewood Police responded to the 200 block of Nutwood Street around 11:39 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, the victim, Jodeci Daniels, was found fatally shot.

The suspect is described as a Black man between 30-40 years old, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 200-225 pounds. He has a light complexion and a beard, police said.

He was last seen leaving the crime scene headed southbound on La Brea Avenue.

His vehicle is described as a possibly older model gray, silver or white Mercedes Benz S500 sedan with tinted windows and chrome rims.

Inglewood Police released the murder suspect’s sketch, photo and vehicle description.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Inglewood Police at 310-412-5240. Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.