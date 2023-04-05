Police are searching for missing 7-year-old Derek Clay from the Arlington Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The child was last seen on Tuesday, April 4, at around 4:30 p.m. in the courtyard of an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Crenshaw Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

Derek is described as a Black 7-year-old male who has short black hair, brown eyes and a medium build. He’s 5 feet tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Missing 7-year-old Derek Clay

He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray sweater, dark pants and blue shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Derek’s whereabouts is urged to call the Wilshire Area Police Station at 213-473-0476.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477). Tipsters may also contact Crime Stoppers by texting phone number 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most keypads) with a cell phone. All text messages should begin with the letters “L-A-P-D.” Tipsters may also go to LAPDOnline.org, click on “webtips” and follow the prompts.