Police in Huntington Beach are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of shooting another man over the weekend, officials announced on Monday.

The incident occurred Sunday around 11 p.m. in the area of Beach Boulevard and MacDonald Drive, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the area on reports of a man suffering a gunshot wound. The victim was located at the scene and was rushed to a nearby trauma center where he is expected to survive.

After an extensive search of the area, police were unable to find the suspect, described as a Black male adult in his mid-20’s with facial hair and short, black braided hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, sweatpants, a hat and white and black Nike shoes.

On Monday, officials released a grainy surveillance photo of the suspect walking down the sidewalk.

Surveillance photo released by Huntington Beach Police Department of an alleged shooting suspect from Sept. 17, 2023. (Huntington Beach PD)

“Based on the preliminary investigation, it was discovered the suspect and victim do not know each other,” HBPD said.

Detectives with HBPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit have taken over the investigation and are asking anyone with information related to this incident to call the police department’s WeTip Hotline at 714-375-5066. Anonymous tips can be made through Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227 or online at Orange County Crime Stoppers.