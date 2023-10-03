Police are investigating after an approximately 30-year-old man was shot in South Los Angeles Tuesday night, authorities confirmed to KTLA.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the 5400 block of Duarte Street in the Central-Alameda neighborhood on reports of shots fired at around 7:40 p.m.

At the scene, officers located the gunshot victim, who was conscious and breathing. Medical personnel with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the location and transported the man to the hospital in unknown condition.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed a heavy police presence on Duarte Street, between 52nd and 54th streets, where crime scene tape was set up while officers investigated.

Police on the scene of a shooting in Central-Alameda where a shooting suspect, who wounded an approximately 30-year-old, is still at large on Oct. 3, 2023. (KTLA)

Details about the shooting are limited and it’s unclear what led to the incident, but responding officers called for backup after a large group of people gathered at the scene and were later dispersed.

The suspect in the shooting, who reportedly used a semi-automatic handgun during the incident, was described as a Black male with dreadlocks who was last seen fleeing toward 52nd Street.

No other injuries to citizens or police officers were reported.

KTLA Sky5 reporter Gil Leyvas contributed to this report.