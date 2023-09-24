Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department are searching for a person who reportedly shot two people at an apartment complex in East Hollywood.

Officers responded to the scene, located in the 15000 block of Serrano Avenue, near Hollywood Boulevard, just before 2 p.m., LAPD confirmed to KTLA.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department seen speaking with an apparent gunshot victim in East Hollywood on Sept. 24, 2023. (Citizen app)

Details are limited and it is currently unclear what led to the shooting, but authorities have set up a containment perimeter in the area of the apartment building where a suspect is believed to be holed up.

An apparent gunshot victim seen here bleeding in East Hollywood after a shooting on Sept. 24, 2023. (Citizen app)

Medical personnel with the Los Angeles Fire Department also responded to the scene and said that one person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Video from the scene posted to the Citizen app showed two victims, both bleeding after allegedly being shot.

Authorities are urging the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTLA for additional updates.