Police responded to Mission Community Hospital in Panorama City after a person was stabbed inside the hospital on Sept. 19, 2022. (KTLA)

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a man who stabbed an employee at Mission Community Hospital in Panorama City Monday evening.

Police responded to the hospital at 14850 Roscoe Blvd. around 6:50 p.m. for a report of a man armed with a knife.

The hospital was placed on lockdown as officers searched the building for the assailant and any possible victims.

Officers discovered one stabbing victim who was taken to a different hospital for treatment of their wounds. That person’s condition is unclear at this time, but hospital staff said they were transported in stable condition.

The hospital released a statement that said the victim did not know their attacker.

It’s unclear where on the property the attack happened, but an employee told KTLA that it happened outside a hospital building somewhere on campus.

Police say the suspect fled the hospital and remains outstanding.

He’s been described as Hispanic man between 40 and 50 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches and 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a black hoodie, black shirt and a black backpack.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department.