Police searching for suspects after bar shooting in Downey

A search is underway for the suspects who opened fire and wounded four people at a bar in Downey early Saturday morning.

According to the Downey Police Department, the shooting took place shortly before 1:20 a.m. at Joseph’s Bar and Grill, located in the 11000 block of Downey Avenue.

Upon arriving on scene, officers discovered four victims – three men and one woman – suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were each transported to area hospitals in serious condition.

The men’s conditions have since been updated to stable, but the woman is fighting for her life, authorities said.

The suspects were last seen fleeing the area in an unknown-colored vehicle.

No motive for the shooting has been released and the investigation remains ongoing.

Downey Avenue between 2nd and 3rd streets will remain closed for several hours.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact Detective Gee with the Downey Police Department at 562-904-2331.