The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man and woman wanted in connection to a June murder.

Police are looking for Deshawn Dequan Porter, 27, for his alleged role in the killing of 63-year-old Gerld Aundre Burrell.

Burrell was found shot multiple times in his downtown apartment on the 500 block of South San Pedro Street in the early morning hours of June 19.

Paramedics declared Burrell dead at the scene and immediately began a homicide investigation.

Surveillance video from the scene showed the suspected shooter, who police now believe is Porter, fleeing the scene. The gunman also shot at three other people within the apartment complex, police said.

The motive for the shooting is unclear and police say Porter was at the scene with an unidentified female accomplice.

The LAPD released surveillance video from the scene in hopes that someone may recognize Porter or be able to identify the woman accused of assisting in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the killing of Gerld Burrell is urged to call the LAPD Central Bureau Homicide unit at 213-996-4118. You can also submit an anonymous tip at lacrimestoppers.org.