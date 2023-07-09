Officials with the Riverside Police Department are searching for a 61-year-old sex offender who failed to return to a Jurupa Valley facility after receiving medical treatment at a hospital late last month, authorities announced on Sunday.

Ron Anthony Coates, who is currently under a conservatorship in Kings County, was taken to the Riverside Community Hospital on June 29. Police say the 61-year-old was treated for an unknown condition and subsequently discharged from the hospital.

A day later, his conservator noticed he had not returned and reported him missing to the Riverside Police Department.

“We have since learned Ron Coates was placed in Riverside County to be evaluated for competency to stand trials for attempted murder and sexual assault in Kings County, as well as being a registered sex offender,” police said. “Kings County has issued a felony bench warrant for Ron Coates’ arrest.”

Coates is described as a Black and Native American adult male, standing 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on June 30 leaving Riverside Community Hospital.

“If you see this wanted sex offender or know of his current whereabouts in Riverside, please contact our Public Safety Communications Center at 951-354-2007,” a bulletin from RPD said. “If you see him elsewhere, please contact your local law enforcement agency.”