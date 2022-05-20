Police are searching for witnesses of the attempted kidnapping of a 6-year-old girl in West Covina last month, authorities said Friday.

A man has already been arrested in the alleged kidnapping attempt, which happened around 6:17 p.m. April 6 at a local business in the 400 block of North Azusa Avenue.

The man entered the business, approached the little girl who was momentarily standing alone and tried to grab her hand and walk outside, West Covina Police Department officials said in a news release.

“However, the suspect’s attempt was unsuccessful and he left the location,” police said.

The suspect, identified as 38 year-old Christopher Kline of Covina, was arrested and booked on suspicion attempted kidnapping. He was held on $1,000,000 bail.

Detectives are still investigating the incident and are now looking for additional witnesses who were at the businesses when the incident happened.

Authorities said they’re not releasing more details on the suspect “due to the integrity of the investigation.”

Police only release a still image showing what the suspect was wearing at the time of the alleged attempted kidnapping.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jethani at 626-939-8520.