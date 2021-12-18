Police seek 3 involved in string of 7-Eleven robberies: LAPD

The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for two men and a woman who robbed multiple 7-Eleven stores in Los Angeles last month.

The robberies, which took place during the evenings of Nov. 27, 28 and 29, were conducted with one of the robbers serving as a lookout, while the other two approached the counter, police said.

At the counter, one robber remained in front of the cashier, while the other, armed with a gun, walked behind the counter, according to police.

The robbers, all of whom are described as being in their early 20s, would make off with cash and cigars from the store, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective MyaPe or Detective Jaramillo at 213-486-6840 or email RHDTIPLINE@LAPD.ONLINE.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).