Police seek additional victims of Long Beach man sentenced to life in prison for human trafficking of a minor

Long Beach resident Jamelvin Moore, shown in this undated photo, was sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of human trafficking of a minor. (LAPD)

The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for additional victims of Long Beach resident Jamelvin Moore, who was convicted earlier this month of human trafficking of a minor.

Moore, 37, who was convicted on Jan. 6 of sexually assaulting and trafficking a 14-year-old girl, was already on parole for trafficking a different child, an 11-year-old from Long Beach, when he was arrested last year for the most recent known incident, police said in a press release.

Moore, who is also a registered sex offender and “documented gang member,” was sentenced to life in prison, and jail records show he was transferred to the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic on Jan. 17.

With Moore behind bars, the LAPD’s South Bureau-Human Trafficking Unit is seeking additional victims of Moore and asking that anyone with information contact them at 213-202-4390 or osbhttaskforce@lapd.online.

To submit information anonymously, contact L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.